Whatever Happened To Scheana Shay's Ex, Rob Valletta?

On the sixth season of "Vanderpump Rules," Scheana Shay introduced Rob Valletta as her serious boyfriend following her divorce from Mike Shay (via Bravo). Shay revealed that she and Valletta had a long history of on-again, off-again dating and finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. Throughout Season 6, Shay couldn't stop talking about how great her new man was, and one of his most impressive skills was mounting a television on the wall in under seven minutes (via Vulture).

Following the season, Valletta broke up with Shay after the stress of filming the show wore on their relationship. "I felt somewhat taken advantage of by doing the show. I felt like, you know, I did the show for Scheana and the first week we started filming, the cast decided they wanted to start a stupid rumor about me supposedly making out with a girl," Valletta revealed on the "Domenick Nati Show."

Shay also weighed in on her failed relationship with Valletta and admitted she was "obsessed" with her relationship with him. "I kind of lost myself for a couple years and got caught up in the things that weren't important," the "Vanderpump Rules" star told Us Weekly. Although their split was amicable, drama got in between their relationship yet again.