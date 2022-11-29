Lizzy Caplan Celebrates Her Mean Girls Co-Star Lindsay Lohan's Return To The Spotlight

This article contains mentions of addiction.

Lizzy Caplan thinks it's so fetch that Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback. Caplan and Lohan both starred in the 2004 blockbuster film "Mean Girls" (via IMDb). Lohan played the lead as the new student at North Shore High School, Cady Heron, and Caplan took on the role of Lohan's on-screen BFF, Janis Ian. Just like their on-screen friendship, the two continue to support one another off-screen as well.

At the time "Mean Girls" was released, Lohan was already a well-known name in the industry and had starred in hit films. However, in the following years, Lohan veered on a path that had her facing trouble. Per the Los Angeles Times, Lohan was first arrested in May 2007 for driving under the influence. Fast forward to July 2007, and she found herself facing arrest for driving under the influence again, per People. At the time, Lohan's told the outlet that the actor had "relapsed" after having recently been released from a rehab facility. And that wasn't the last arrest for Lohan.

Although the actor has dealt with her fair share of struggles, fans have supported Lohan through it all. Many missed her incredible talents on the big screen and hoped that one day, she would return to acting. Well, fans have gotten their wish because the actor is back and better than ever. Lohan starred in the 2022 Netflix holiday movie "Falling for Christmas," and people were ecstatic to see her comeback in the film — including her "Mean Girls" co-star.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).