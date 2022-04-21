Lindsay Lohan Proves Her Career Comeback Is Going Strong

Lindsay Lohan is back in the game, and how could anyone not be happy for her after all this time? The "Mean Girls" and "Parent Trap" actor has been through, well, we'll say she's been through some stuff. After a very public mental health crisis and short stint in jail in the late 2000s, Lohan all but disappeared from public life for a while, now reportedly living in Dubai after leaving Mykonos, the site of her extremely short-lived reality series, "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club," according to Paper.

Now, it looks as though every millennial's favorite redhead is putting all of that behind her and making her slow and steady return to acting — as well as other forms of media. She acted alongside "Harry Potter" alum Rupert Grint in the 2018 TV series "Sick Note," per her IMDb page, and she has a Netflix Christmas movie coming up, called "Falling for Christmas."

But it's not just in acting that Lohan is making her return. She's also just announced another exciting new project.