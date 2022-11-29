Takeoff's Brother YRN Lingo Breaks His Silence On The Rapper's Tragic Death
Following Takeoff's tragic death on November 1, his brother, YRN Lingo is speaking out. The Migos emcee was shot after a verbal altercation at a Houston-area bowling alley and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ. In a statement to Page Six, Takeoff's record label Quality Control said, "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated." A day after the incident, the Harris County Medical Examiner confirmed that the entertainer's death was caused by gunshot wounds to his head and torso.
Quavo — Takeoff's bandmate, who was also present during the altercation — has since posted a touching note about his nephew. "I'm proud to be ya uncle," Quavo wrote on Instagram. He added, "You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live." Now, Takeoff's brother is breaking his silence on the rapper's death and his tribute is truly saddening.
YRN Lingo is still in disbelief
On November 11, rapper Takeoff was honored at a star-studded funeral held at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. According to Rolling Stone, the three-hour memorial service featured performances by Justin Bieber and Chloe Bailey. In addition, Drake — who toured alongside Migos in 2018 — read a poem to honor Takeoff during the event.
Now, Takeoff's brother YRN Lingo — who has remained relatively mum about the rapper's death – is speaking out about the tragedy. "I honestly still can't believe it," Lingo wrote on Instagram. "My big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin. The one I could call upon anytime no matter what time, weather, situation you were in. You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn't need anything you always gave me something."
In addition to being Takeoff's sibling, Lingo is also a rapper in his own right. In 2020, Lingo collaborated with Takeoff for the track, "All Time High," which was featured on his album "Noir."