Takeoff's Brother YRN Lingo Breaks His Silence On The Rapper's Tragic Death

Following Takeoff's tragic death on November 1, his brother, YRN Lingo is speaking out. The Migos emcee was shot after a verbal altercation at a Houston-area bowling alley and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ. In a statement to Page Six, Takeoff's record label Quality Control said, "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated." A day after the incident, the Harris County Medical Examiner confirmed that the entertainer's death was caused by gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Quavo — Takeoff's bandmate, who was also present during the altercation — has since posted a touching note about his nephew. "I'm proud to be ya uncle," Quavo wrote on Instagram. He added, "You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live." Now, Takeoff's brother is breaking his silence on the rapper's death and his tribute is truly saddening.