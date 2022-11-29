Dwight Howard Opens Up To Kevin Hart About His Ongoing Beef With Shaquille O'Neal
Among professional basketball's list of famous feuds, the one between Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal is long-running but easily forgotten. Although never teammates, both were giants in their NBA heydays, racking up championships and recurring spots on the All-Star team. After leaving the NBA for Taiwan's T1 League team, the Taoyuan Leopards, in early November, Howard made a beastly showing in his first game on November 19, scoring 38 points and 25 rebounds.
O'Neal, never one to mince words, was quick to downplay Howard's achievements. On a November 23 episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the basketball legend dismissively quipped that Howard is "supposed to have 30 points playing against dudes 5'8"," describing the T1 League as akin to "the Life Time Fitness league every Saturday when I go work out on Saturday." Howard quickly clapped back at O'Neal on Instagram Live, insisting that he "stop hating basketball in Taiwan." Calling O'Neal "too old to be hating," Howard said, "do not disrespect my teammates and this league and these people in Taiwan like that." He added, "You're supposed to be Superman, the original Superman" in reference to the moniker he and Shaq both adopted during their time in the NBA.
With feud flames seemingly reignited, Howard recently sat down with Kevin Hart and addressed the latest chapter of their beef.
Dwight Howard thinks his Superman nickname bothered Shaquille O'Neal
On a November 29 episode of Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" YouTube show, Dwight Howard speculated that his longtime feud with Shaquille O'Neal stemmed from his use of the "Superman" nickname, one O'Neal used himself while playing in the NBA. "I never had an issue with Shaq ... I think the confusion is he thought that I was trying to take his nickname, be like him and stuff like that," Howard told Hart. However, as the former Lakers center elaborated, he adopted the moniker simply because he loved the Soulja Boy song "Crank Dat." With the hit single's risqué reference to Superman's iconic pose, Howard explained, "I used to like to do the dance."
O'Neal, who is so devoted to the comic book character he tattooed his logo on his arm, clearly didn't interpret Howard's intentions that way. When Hart suggested the two speak directly to clear things up, Howard responded, "I've never really had a conversation with Shaq ... You're right, I should." This isn't the only recent instance of Howard denying ill will on his part toward O'Neal. In an October interview on the "All the Smoke" podcast, Howard maintained that he never intended to intrude on his former NBA colleague's domain. "I never wanted to be like Shaq," he explained. The 36-year-old added complimentarily, "I enjoy watching him do what he do. I think he's the most dominant player to ever play."