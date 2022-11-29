Dwight Howard Opens Up To Kevin Hart About His Ongoing Beef With Shaquille O'Neal

Among professional basketball's list of famous feuds, the one between Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal is long-running but easily forgotten. Although never teammates, both were giants in their NBA heydays, racking up championships and recurring spots on the All-Star team. After leaving the NBA for Taiwan's T1 League team, the Taoyuan Leopards, in early November, Howard made a beastly showing in his first game on November 19, scoring 38 points and 25 rebounds.

O'Neal, never one to mince words, was quick to downplay Howard's achievements. On a November 23 episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the basketball legend dismissively quipped that Howard is "supposed to have 30 points playing against dudes 5'8"," describing the T1 League as akin to "the Life Time Fitness league every Saturday when I go work out on Saturday." Howard quickly clapped back at O'Neal on Instagram Live, insisting that he "stop hating basketball in Taiwan." Calling O'Neal "too old to be hating," Howard said, "do not disrespect my teammates and this league and these people in Taiwan like that." He added, "You're supposed to be Superman, the original Superman" in reference to the moniker he and Shaq both adopted during their time in the NBA.

With feud flames seemingly reignited, Howard recently sat down with Kevin Hart and addressed the latest chapter of their beef.