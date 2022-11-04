Shaquille O'Neal Completely Roasts Kanye West After The Rapper Slams Him On Twitter

Kanye "Ye" West is back on social media and he's continuing to go after the biggest names — and the biggest frames — in Hollywood.

After Ye shared antisemitic thoughts and tweets on his social media platforms, many of his collaborators felt intense pressure to sever ties. The rapper had previously appeared on a podcast and asserted that Adidas would never drop him, but the company responsible for producing much of his iconic Yeezy line proved him wrong. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," they said in a statement. "The company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately." According to Forbes, this split caused Ye to lose his billionaire status.

Despite his own very public business woes, Ye has recently been taking aim at other famous entrepreneurs online. He recently squared up against Shaquille O'Neal via Twitter ... but the former NBA player wasn't having it.