Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Kanye West's Antisemitic Tweets
Kanye "Ye" West faced major backlash after making anti-Semitic remarks on social media over the weekend. After Diddy posted on Instagram that he did not support West's new "White Lives Matter" YZY t-shirt, Ye insinuated that Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people. West posted what appeared to be a text conversation between him and Diddy where he said to the rapper, "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me" (via the BBC). This comment seemingly references an old anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that claims an unknown group of Jewish people are attempting to control the media, banks, and government.
West has been accused of making anti-Semitic remarks in the past, according to Entertainment Weekly, but this time he's impacting his ability to post freely on social media. Following his disturbing posts, Instagram restricted his account and deleted his content that violated their policies, The Hollywood Reporter notes.
The rapper was evidently not happy about this and therefore decided to return to Twitter after a nearly two-year hiatus from the platform. Elon Musk, who is reportedly moving forward with buying Twitter, welcomed West back in a tweet. And now, he's breaking his silence on how he feels about the rapper's anti-Semitic comments.
Elon Musk spoke to Kanye West about his anti-Semitic comments
After Kanye West's account was restricted on Instagram, he decided to take his anger to Twitter, where things seemingly got worse. The rapper basically threatened the Jewish community in a tweet by saying he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people" when he woke up. He also claimed that he couldn't be anti-Semitic because Black people are Jewish (via Page Six). West then criticized Mark Zuckerberg by tweeting a throwback photo of them and asking how the CEO could kick him off Instagram.
While Zuckerberg did not immediately respond to the photo, Elon Musk did and seemed to welcome West back to the platform with open arms despite his behavior. After receiving some backlash, Musk tweeted, "Talked to Ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart."
While it's unclear how Musk's conversation with West actually went, many people are still not happy with either of them. One user tweeted, "That's all you have to say about his vile [anti-Semitic] tweet? And you 'welcomed' him to Twitter after he was blocked from Instagram for posting anti-Semitic stuff." Another wrote, "And what are your concerns? Asking for the Jewish community." West will most likely not censor his own thoughts anytime soon, so there might be more social media restrictions on his end in the near future.