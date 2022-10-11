Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Kanye West's Antisemitic Tweets

Kanye "Ye" West faced major backlash after making anti-Semitic remarks on social media over the weekend. After Diddy posted on Instagram that he did not support West's new "White Lives Matter" YZY t-shirt, Ye insinuated that Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people. West posted what appeared to be a text conversation between him and Diddy where he said to the rapper, "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me" (via the BBC). This comment seemingly references an old anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that claims an unknown group of Jewish people are attempting to control the media, banks, and government.

West has been accused of making anti-Semitic remarks in the past, according to Entertainment Weekly, but this time he's impacting his ability to post freely on social media. Following his disturbing posts, Instagram restricted his account and deleted his content that violated their policies, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

The rapper was evidently not happy about this and therefore decided to return to Twitter after a nearly two-year hiatus from the platform. Elon Musk, who is reportedly moving forward with buying Twitter, welcomed West back in a tweet. And now, he's breaking his silence on how he feels about the rapper's anti-Semitic comments.