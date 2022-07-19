Elon Musk's Legal Blowup With Twitter Continues To Get Worse

Is Elon Musk going to buy Twitter? Yes or no? The Tesla billionaire and one of the world's richest men first announced that he was buying the social media platform for $44 billion. Then, a few weeks later — after apparently disparaging the company on (where else?) Twitter and complaining about bot content — Musk appeared to try to back out of the deal. Then, Twitter sued Musk to try to force him to go through with the purchase, according to CNN. In the suit, Twitter's lawyers wrote, "Now, less than three months later, Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests." Apparently Musk did not fully read the receipt on Twitter's return policy. In response, Musk tweeted, "Oh the irony lol."

So, what happens now? Will Musk be able to drop out of the deal without legal repercussions or putting a substantial dent in his wallet? Or will Twitter be able to sue him into submission? There's an update on the case, and it doesn't look great for ole Elon.