The Backlash Against Kanye West Just Cost Him One Major Title
After making antisemitic comments on social media and promoting "White Lives Matter," Kanye "Ye" West has been in the middle of some intense controversy that has affected his professional life. Ye's Instagram account was restricted earlier this month after he posted controversial takes that clearly violated the platform's guidelines, according to NBC News. The rapper was also restricted on Twitter and locked out of his account after he posted alarming messages of antisemitic nature, per AP News. In the original tweet, which has since been deleted, West stated, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda" (via Forbes).
Following his controversial remarks, Balenciaga, a brand that often worked with Ye and even featured him in their latest fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, officially cut ties with the rapper, per CNN. Other brands have severed ties with Ye following his behavior. A spokesperson for Vogue recently told Page Six that the magazine has "no intention" of working with him in the future. He has also been dropped as a client by CAA. Most recently, Gap removed all of the Yeezy merchandise from its stores and shut down Yeezygap.com, according to a new report from CNN.
Now, one more brand, Adidas, has dropped Ye, and the consequence of that decision includes the rapper losing a major title.
Adidas dropping Kanye Ye West had a major impact
Adidas is the latest brand to drop Kanye "Ye" West as a partner, according to The New York Times, but this decision may be hitting him differently than the other changes. A statement released by Adidas explained, "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness." The rapper has worked with Adidas since 2013 when he began his line of Yeezy sneakers, according to Page Six, and his partnership with the popular company reportedly "accounted for $1.5 billion" of Ye's net worth. Adidas' decision to cut ties with the controversial star has stripped him of his "billionaire" status as a result. Although the company makes between 4% and 8% of its sales from Yeezy products, per Forbes, Adidas decided to drop Ye anyway due to his unacceptable behavior.
It's clear that Ye did not expect this to happen. In October, he appeared on the "Drink Champs" podcast and said, "I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me ... now what ... now what ..." (via Twitter). Adidas revealed that its partnership was "under review" on October 6, but a public decision was not made until October 25. After being dropped by Adidas, Ye's net worth stands at an estimated $400 million, according to the New York Post. It's unclear how Ye feels about the decision, but he will most likely break his silence on the matter at some point.