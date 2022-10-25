The Backlash Against Kanye West Just Cost Him One Major Title

After making antisemitic comments on social media and promoting "White Lives Matter," Kanye "Ye" West has been in the middle of some intense controversy that has affected his professional life. Ye's Instagram account was restricted earlier this month after he posted controversial takes that clearly violated the platform's guidelines, according to NBC News. The rapper was also restricted on Twitter and locked out of his account after he posted alarming messages of antisemitic nature, per AP News. In the original tweet, which has since been deleted, West stated, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda" (via Forbes).

Following his controversial remarks, Balenciaga, a brand that often worked with Ye and even featured him in their latest fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, officially cut ties with the rapper, per CNN. Other brands have severed ties with Ye following his behavior. A spokesperson for Vogue recently told Page Six that the magazine has "no intention" of working with him in the future. He has also been dropped as a client by CAA. Most recently, Gap removed all of the Yeezy merchandise from its stores and shut down Yeezygap.com, according to a new report from CNN.

Now, one more brand, Adidas, has dropped Ye, and the consequence of that decision includes the rapper losing a major title.