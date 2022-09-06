Kanye West's Latest Instagram Tirade Could Land Him In Financial Trouble

While most of Kanye "Ye" West's recent online behavior has been directed at Adidas, the rapper has teased more to come for Gap. On August 4, Ye posted an ominous message, saying "When I'm the head of adidas who should be my next hire ... Gap I'll get to you next week." He then followed it up by saying "Adidas don't want more smoke ... now it's time for Gap." Unfortunately for Ye, the clothing company seems to have anticipated a similar public shaming. He's since posted a text screenshot, saying "Dear Ye, your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on Gap for another 10 days."

The post doesn't say who the message is from, but it's likely a manager or publicist on Ye's team. While his social media behavior is still ongoing, Ye has most recently turned his guns back to Adidas, likely as a result of the legal threat from Gap. His latest post is a photo of Alasdhair Willis, Adidas' chief creative officer. Willis is the son-in-law of Paul McCartney, which Ye references in the post: "I've done songs with your father-in-law ... How can you watch adidas do what they've done to a fellow creative and not say anything and never even meet me or call me?"

Once the 10 days are up, time will tell if Ye still goes after Gap. If he does, it's safe to say Kim won't be representing him!