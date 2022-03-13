Kanye West And Kim Kardashian's TikTok Feud Heats Up Again

Any fan of the Kardashians, or really anyone who follows celebrities in general, knows about the ongoing feud between Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian. Ever since news of their divorce was first reported in January 2021, things have been a roller coaster between the two. At first, things seemed somewhat amicable for the couple, with Kim even showing up in a wedding dress at Ye's "Donda" listening party in August 2021. But their relationship has certainly turned sour in more recent months, with Ye publicly attacking Pete Davidson, Kim's new boyfriend, plus other public outbursts on his family's drama.

TikTok especially seems to be a sensitive issue for Ye when it comes to his family's use of the social media platform. In February, Ye said in a since-deleted post, "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will." This prompted Kim to respond on her Instagram Stories (via BuzzFeed News), "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

Now, things have heated up even more between the former couple and it involves TikTok yet again.