Megan Thee Stallion's Latest Magazine Cover Breaks Ground In Major Way
Since she first broke onto the scene in 2019 with her debut mixtape "Fever," Megan Thee Stallion has become an unstoppable force in the music industry. In addition to introducing "hot girl s**t" into our vernacular, Stallion has thus far crafted a few chart-topping hits and scored herself a big new job as a movie star.
2020 ended up being a banner year for Stallion, who released her debut album "Good News" and broke the record for most streams for a song in its first week with "WAP," her collaboration with Cardi B. According to Texas Monthly, she also became the first woman to lead the rap songwriters chart in addition to landing three No. 1 songs on Billboard's streaming charts in one year. Not to mention, Stallion took home three of the four Grammys she was nominated for at the 2021 Grammy Awards, including the coveted trophy for best new artist.
While the world awaits Stallion's next move, the Hot Girl has just broken another record — one that undoubtedly carries some weight.
Megan Thee Stallion shatters another glass ceiling
Megan Thee Stallion is officially the first Black woman to grace the cover of Forbes' prestigious 30 under 30 issue. The rapper celebrated the news on social media by sharing a shot of her cover and a message for her fans. "First BLACK WOMAN on thee cover of @forbes 30 under 30," she captioned a photo of the issue on Instagram. "Real hotgirl s**t see you soon hotties love yall." According to Forbes, Stallion raked in a whopping $13 million in 2022 through royalties, ticket sales, merchandise, and endorsements.
The rapper doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon, telling Forbes, "I'll take a break when I'm dead." The rapper told the outlet that she is in the midst of "trying to build something" and that she has no intention of getting complacent. "When I start sitting, I feel like I'm not doing enough or I'm giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me," she explained.
Stallion's drive and passionate diligence are hardly surprising. While she's been busy making noise on the rap scene, delivering single after single, the Houston rapper has also focused on completing her bachelor's degree in health administration at Texas Southern University. As reported by People, she finally graduated in December 2021 and has big plans for her degree. "I'm gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it," she said. "Then I'm gonna let my classmates run it."