Megan Thee Stallion's Latest Magazine Cover Breaks Ground In Major Way

Since she first broke onto the scene in 2019 with her debut mixtape "Fever," Megan Thee Stallion has become an unstoppable force in the music industry. In addition to introducing "hot girl s**t" into our vernacular, Stallion has thus far crafted a few chart-topping hits and scored herself a big new job as a movie star.

2020 ended up being a banner year for Stallion, who released her debut album "Good News" and broke the record for most streams for a song in its first week with "WAP," her collaboration with Cardi B. According to Texas Monthly, she also became the first woman to lead the rap songwriters chart in addition to landing three No. 1 songs on Billboard's streaming charts in one year. Not to mention, Stallion took home three of the four Grammys she was nominated for at the 2021 Grammy Awards, including the coveted trophy for best new artist.

While the world awaits Stallion's next move, the Hot Girl has just broken another record — one that undoubtedly carries some weight.