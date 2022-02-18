Megan Thee Stallion Gets A Big New Job

Megan Thee Stallion is set to take on the big screen in the upcoming comedy, "F**cking Identical Twins," the New York Post reports. According to the outlet, the Hot Girl Coach will star alongside comedic actors Bowen Yang, Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane in the raunchy musical that was described to The Hollywood Reporter as a "subversive spin on 'The Parent Trap.'" Meg celebrated her revealed casting on Instagram, writing, "Im so excited i feel so blessed i feel anxious lol i feel a bunch of s**t ... I really have been quietly putting in this work and i just cant wait for the hotties to see everything."

The upcoming film isn't the only time the rapper is set to step in front of the cameras. Megan Thee Stallion will star in the upcoming Snapchat series "Off The Leash," premiering on February 19. Megan gave more insight to her pet-centered show upon announcing the project in May 2021, sharing in a Twitter video, "As y'all all know I am one of the best dog moms ever on the planet, the whole entire planet, and I really want to invite some other pet parents to come get wild with me and my boys on a Hot Girl ranch." The "Off The Leash" trailer sees the "WAP" performer "getting back to [her] Texas roots] on a 214-acre ranch with some familiar faces, including Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Richie, and Kelly Rowland.