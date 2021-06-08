Megan Thee Stallion's New Announcement Has Fans Excited

Megan Thee Stallion is back. After releasing "Good News" last year, the Houston native took a break to focus on herself (and her new boyfriend, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine). Taking to Instagram in April, the rapper told fans she would be away from social media via a series of futuristic videos.

In one particular post, Meg can be seen submerged in a water tank, with a computer auto-typing the following message: "Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next." It continued, "In her absence, mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!"

Now, two months later, the rapper has made her return, posting a picture of herself wearing a blue bikini and natural hair on Instagram. "While I was away," she wrote in the caption. Then, she took to Twitter to engage with her fans. "Hotties! I missed y'all," she tweeted. When a fan asked how she spent her well-deserved break, Megan replied that it involved "getting my mind right, writing, working, Pardi."

Although fans are obviously excited about Meg's return on social media, they're currently going wild about a different announcement from the rapper.