Why Everyone Can't Stop Talking About Megan Thee Stallion At The BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion took home several wins at the BET Awards on June 27, 2021 after receiving seven nominations (via RTE). She proudly accepted awards for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration with Cardi B for "WAP," and the Viewer's Choice Award for her remix of "Savage" featuring Beyoncé. At the annual ceremony, which celebrates Black performers in the areas of entertainment and sports, Megan stood up in front of the audience and gave a moving speech to express her gratitude for the recognition of her achievements.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Megan became emotional as she thanked her late mother, Holly Thomas, for the support she gave when she was alive. "I think highly of all the women nominated in this category. Everybody knows I am a girl's girl, and I just want to say, thank you mama," she said. "Thank you mama for even putting it in me to want to be a female rapper and putting the work ethic inside of me and the drive and the push. She can't be here with me today, but I still think about her everyday and she is the reason why I keep going."

While the "Hot Girl Summer" artist's acceptance speech moved viewers, the real reason people couldn't stop talking about her after the BET Awards came earlier in the evening. Keep reading to find out why fans blew up social media platforms with praise for the rapper.