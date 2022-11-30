Aubrey O'Day Continues To Defend Her Divisive Photoshop Habits

Aubrey O'Day is no stranger to being called out on social media for photoshopping her posts, but it doesn't appear the singer will be stopping anytime soon. In August 2022, O'Day came under fire for photoshopping images of herself onto backgrounds of popular vacation destinations, including the Parthenon in Athens, Greece. After her photoshopped images were called out in a viral TikTok by another content creator, she addressed the controversy in an Instagram post, writing, "I don't need to be flown places. Let alone the fact that a lot of the shots I give y'all are in places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to." She also called her Instagram profile a "museum of ART" and urged fans to respect her aesthetic before slamming critics.

Social media users have attempted to hold O'Day accountable for her seemingly fake posts, as well as for allegedly stealing professional images from photographers online. One person tweeted, "there should be an app called befake where you post fake pictures of yourself, or, as aubrey o'day likes to call it, instagram." Another Twitter user wrote, "just got blocked by aubrey o'day on instagram because i told her she should start crediting the original photos she steals and photoshops herself in."

Now, the former Danity Kane singer is addressing and defending her controversial Instagram posts yet again.