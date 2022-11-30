Aubrey O'Day Continues To Defend Her Divisive Photoshop Habits
Aubrey O'Day is no stranger to being called out on social media for photoshopping her posts, but it doesn't appear the singer will be stopping anytime soon. In August 2022, O'Day came under fire for photoshopping images of herself onto backgrounds of popular vacation destinations, including the Parthenon in Athens, Greece. After her photoshopped images were called out in a viral TikTok by another content creator, she addressed the controversy in an Instagram post, writing, "I don't need to be flown places. Let alone the fact that a lot of the shots I give y'all are in places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to." She also called her Instagram profile a "museum of ART" and urged fans to respect her aesthetic before slamming critics.
Social media users have attempted to hold O'Day accountable for her seemingly fake posts, as well as for allegedly stealing professional images from photographers online. One person tweeted, "there should be an app called befake where you post fake pictures of yourself, or, as aubrey o'day likes to call it, instagram." Another Twitter user wrote, "just got blocked by aubrey o'day on instagram because i told her she should start crediting the original photos she steals and photoshops herself in."
Now, the former Danity Kane singer is addressing and defending her controversial Instagram posts yet again.
Audrey O'Day says she's 'making art'
During a November 2022 appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," Aubrey O'Day was asked about her controversial Instagram account and seemingly make it clear that she doesn't respect the criticism that has come her way.
The singer defended her photoshopped posts and told Hall (via People), "I've been to all these places. After these photos, I do post the videos [of] how it looked. But in order to get to this place, you have to scale a mountain for about two hours. I don't have a Caboodle of makeup and my wigs." While O'Day insists that she has visited all of the locations featured on her Instagram, she also reminded viewers that she views her Instagram as a form of art and a place to express herself.
"I look at my Instagram as I'm an artist. I look at my life and pictures as like art that I want to create for the world," she explained (via People). She added (via Page Six), "So, when you see things like this, if you guys can agree, I'm making art." All that being said, it doesn't seem like the singer will be censoring herself or changing her social media habits anytime soon.