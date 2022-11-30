Jennifer Lopez Admits She'd Love A Second Chance With Ben Affleck On Screen

Following a well-publicized romance, engagement, and eventual breakup in the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship was given a second chance. The pair rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in July which was two decades after they first dated. Lopez and Affleck first fell for each other while filming 2003's "Gigli" together. "We realized that we were crazy about each other. I found myself kind of thinking about him after the movie was over," the "Hustlers" star told Zane Lowe on November 28. Unfortunately, the couple dubbed "Bennifer" could not withstand public scrutiny. "It was a new thing and it destroyed us," Lopez said about the intense media coverage during their first time as partners.

Before reconnecting with Affleck, Lopez did not have fond memories of collaborating with Affleck. "I think the worst, lowest point was the whole 'Gigli' era," the "Let's Get Loud" singer told The Huffington Post in 2015. Not only was the film a critical and commercial flop, but Lopez and Affleck's relationship came undone. "My relationship self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again," Lopez told Vanity Fair in 2017.

"Gigli" was an unmitigated disaster for both actors, and nearly derailed their careers. "As for its stars, Affleck and Lopez lack chemistry," Rotten Tomatoes writes in the film's critical consensus. Despite the backlash, Lopez believes she could work with her husband again.