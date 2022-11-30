Jennifer Lopez Admits She'd Love A Second Chance With Ben Affleck On Screen
Following a well-publicized romance, engagement, and eventual breakup in the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship was given a second chance. The pair rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in July which was two decades after they first dated. Lopez and Affleck first fell for each other while filming 2003's "Gigli" together. "We realized that we were crazy about each other. I found myself kind of thinking about him after the movie was over," the "Hustlers" star told Zane Lowe on November 28. Unfortunately, the couple dubbed "Bennifer" could not withstand public scrutiny. "It was a new thing and it destroyed us," Lopez said about the intense media coverage during their first time as partners.
Before reconnecting with Affleck, Lopez did not have fond memories of collaborating with Affleck. "I think the worst, lowest point was the whole 'Gigli' era," the "Let's Get Loud" singer told The Huffington Post in 2015. Not only was the film a critical and commercial flop, but Lopez and Affleck's relationship came undone. "My relationship self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again," Lopez told Vanity Fair in 2017.
"Gigli" was an unmitigated disaster for both actors, and nearly derailed their careers. "As for its stars, Affleck and Lopez lack chemistry," Rotten Tomatoes writes in the film's critical consensus. Despite the backlash, Lopez believes she could work with her husband again.
Jennifer Lopez discusses working on sequels
Jennifer Lopez was asked a series of questions while being interviewed by Vogue, in an interview released on November 30. One of those queries involved asking the accomplished actor which film from the past she would most like to see given a sequel. "'Gigli,'" Lopez cheerfully replied. The interview came as the singer made the rounds to promote her new album "This Is Me ... Now," which was a follow-up to her 2002 release "This Is Me ... Then." "The reason we're here is because I want to capture this moment in time because it is even better than the first time," Lopez told Zane Lowe on November 28. Clearly, she had sequels on her mind, but not everyone shared her enthusiasm to see a follow-up to the 2003 film. "Another 'Gigli' is the punishment we all should face for endlessly ogling Lopez and Affleck's recently revived relationship," The Cut wrote in 2021 when "Bennifer" started dating again.
Even though working on the critically-maligned film temporarily derailed his acting career, Affleck had no regrets about the film, as it led to his directorial pivot. "And I did get to meet Jennifer [Lopez], the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life," he told Entertainment Weekly in January.
In addition to working on "Gigli" together, Lopez and Affleck starred in 2004's "Jersey Girl" as well. That film, which was not well-received on release, has earned critical reappraisal over the years.