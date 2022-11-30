What We Know About The Affair Rumors Rocking Good Morning America
It appears that there might be more than just on-screen chemistry between "Good Morning America" co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. According to Page Six, sources have revealed that the "GMA" stars have been having a romantic affair despite both still being legally married to their respective partners. Their romance reportedly began in March while they were both training to run in the New York City half marathon. An insider told Page Six, "They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at 'GMA' are shocked to hear they are having an affair."
Robach has recently stopped wearing her wedding ring and even limited the comments on her Instagram posts after she subtly stopped posting photos with her husband, Andrew Shue. Holmes, on the other hand, reportedly deactivated his Instagram account, per Us Weekly. According to the Daily Mail, both couples reportedly ended their marriages sometime in August. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the new couple is seen holding hands in the back of an Uber and spotted on various outings together in and around New York City. Now, it appears that whether or not they were ready to go public with their romance, the cat is out of the bag.
Fans are shocked by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair
After it became public that "GMA" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Homes were reportedly having an affair, fans instantly took to social media to express their disappointment and unfiltered opinions. One wrote, "This Amy Robach and TJ Holmes story about their "secret" romance has me shook. So messy," while another said, "The world's opinion of "girl-next-door" #amyrobach has changed. #affair @AndrewShue."
Two weeks before Thanksgiving, Robach and Holmes were spotted on a romantic weekend getaway in the Shawangunk Mountains, according to the Daily Mail. In photos obtained by the outlet, Holmes is seen playfully grabbing Robach's backside on multiple occasions. The pair reportedly spent the weekend inside, despite the outdoor activities available in the vacation area. Earlier in November, they were spotted grabbing drinks together at O'Donoghue's in Times Square. A witness told the Daily Mail, "They were totally into each other. She was giggling at whatever he was saying, and they were looking at each other's phones."
A source recently provided some insight to Entertainment Tonight and said, "Their relationship has been going on in secret for quite some time, but how long is truly unknown, as they did their best to keep things professional and private." Another insider revealed, "There have been whispers at ABC about a possible relationship between them for the last several months." Whether the "GMA" co-hosts are ready to face the music or not, their dirty laundry has already been aired out for the world to see.