What We Know About The Affair Rumors Rocking Good Morning America

It appears that there might be more than just on-screen chemistry between "Good Morning America" co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. According to Page Six, sources have revealed that the "GMA" stars have been having a romantic affair despite both still being legally married to their respective partners. Their romance reportedly began in March while they were both training to run in the New York City half marathon. An insider told Page Six, "They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at 'GMA' are shocked to hear they are having an affair."

Robach has recently stopped wearing her wedding ring and even limited the comments on her Instagram posts after she subtly stopped posting photos with her husband, Andrew Shue. Holmes, on the other hand, reportedly deactivated his Instagram account, per Us Weekly. According to the Daily Mail, both couples reportedly ended their marriages sometime in August. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the new couple is seen holding hands in the back of an Uber and spotted on various outings together in and around New York City. Now, it appears that whether or not they were ready to go public with their romance, the cat is out of the bag.