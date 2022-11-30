How Ben Affleck Defied Tradition With Jennifer Lopez's Engraved Engagement Ring - Exclusive

We know that Jennifer Lopez is a traditionalist when it comes to romance — it's why she took Ben Affleck's last name when they married, per an interview with Vogue. But when it came to her engagement ring, Jenny from the block's new husband seems to have switched things up just a tad. And fair enough. Lopez has been given not one, not two, but six engagement rings over her life, per Town & Country, including two from Affleck himself.

The ring Lopez currently wears is a stunning green diamond, as Lopez calls green her lucky color, and perhaps, in reference to the equally eye-popping pink diamond engagement ring Affleck gave her the first time around. "Just like the pink diamond engagement ring JLo received from Ben previously, this ring is worth millions," diamond expert Zack Stone, managing director for Steven Stone, wrote for Crisscut Magazine. "The center stone is an estimated 9 to 10 carats, with an elongated cushion cut. It also looks to feature two tapered baguettes, making it a three-stone ring."

But while the diamond may be worth millions, the unusual engraving's value is mostly sentimental.