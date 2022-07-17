The Truth About Jennifer Lopez's New Name

After spending almost two decades apart, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have wasted no time the second time around. The two rekindled their romance back in spring 2021 and hit every red carpet possible while proving to the world that yes, their love is the real deal. One tipster told Us Weekly in July 2021 that the duo had "not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work" and that marriage was certainly on their mind.

Back in April, Lopez revealed the surprising way that Affleck proposed to her. And now Page Six says that Affleck and Lopez are officially husband and wife, as they got married in Las Vegas on July 16. Apparently, their wedding wasn't the same over-the-top one that they had planned during their first attempt to get hitched in 2004. One source told People, "It was super, super small. They just wanted to be married so they got married."

If that weren't enough, Lopez is also proving just how much Affleck means to her by changing her name. Apparently, this was all part of her plan back in 2004, as well.