Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Surprising Way Ben Affleck Proposed

Did Jennifer Lopez's starring role in the movie "Marry Me" predict that wedding bells would soon be in her future? It seems life imitates art, as because Lopez announced her engagement to Ben Affleck on April 8, decades after the first proposal!

To recap, #Bennifer first began dating in 2002, and the lovebirds were engaged by the end of the year. But unfortunately, Lopez and Affleck split just two years later. For almost 20 years, there was always a faction of J-Lo fans who were rooting for the couple. But the two had to go on different paths first, complete with other engagements and marriages. On Lopez's end, she got engaged twice before reuniting with Affleck in 2021. It feels like just yesterday when she posted a shot of baseball legend Alex Rodriguez proposing to her on the beach, right?

But enough about the past, as Lopez is thrilled about her future with Affleck, as she just shared how Affleck proposed. And some might find the proposal a bit surprising.