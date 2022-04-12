Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Surprising Way Ben Affleck Proposed
Did Jennifer Lopez's starring role in the movie "Marry Me" predict that wedding bells would soon be in her future? It seems life imitates art, as because Lopez announced her engagement to Ben Affleck on April 8, decades after the first proposal!
To recap, #Bennifer first began dating in 2002, and the lovebirds were engaged by the end of the year. But unfortunately, Lopez and Affleck split just two years later. For almost 20 years, there was always a faction of J-Lo fans who were rooting for the couple. But the two had to go on different paths first, complete with other engagements and marriages. On Lopez's end, she got engaged twice before reuniting with Affleck in 2021. It feels like just yesterday when she posted a shot of baseball legend Alex Rodriguez proposing to her on the beach, right?
But enough about the past, as Lopez is thrilled about her future with Affleck, as she just shared how Affleck proposed. And some might find the proposal a bit surprising.
Affleck proposed to Lopez while she was in the tub
While most of Jennifer Lopez's life is full of glitz and glamour, her relationship with Ben Affleck is much more down-to-earth and low-key, according to their proposal. In a newsletter to her fans via OnTheJLo.com on April 12, Lopez gushed about the intimate way Affleck asked her to marry him.
"While at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time," Lopez recounted. "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined." Considering a jewelry expert exclusively told Nicki Swift J-Lo's engagement ring could cost anywhere above $5 million, it's interesting the actual proposal was so low key. But she loved every second of it, so it sounds like Affleck chose the right approach. "I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole," she gushed in her newsletter. "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined."
Now fans will just have to wait and see whether Affleck and Lopez keep the same vibe for the wedding — maybe less is more!