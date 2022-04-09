Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Ring Will Have Fans Green With Envy - Exclusive

"Everybody stay calm!" because Jennifer Lopez announced that she and Ben Affleck are once again engaged! As they say, if you love something, let it go, and if it returns, then it's yours. This is exactly the case with the decades-long saga that is #Bennifer. Lopez and Affleck's whirlwind romance first began back in 2002, and they were engaged by the end of the year. Unfortunately, the lovebirds broke up in 2004 before they went through with the wedding.

After several failed relationships and marriages on both their parts, Lopez and Affleck reunited back in 2021 shortly after she had broken up with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. This time it was meant to be; Lopez revealed on April 8 that Affleck proposed once again as she showed off her new rock — and fans are absolutely ogling the giant, green ring on her finger.

Lopez, however, didn't reveal many details about the new ring, so what can a diamond expert tell us about the bling?