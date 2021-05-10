Here's How Much Ben Affleck Spent On Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Ring

Bennifer, as they were called by the tabloids back in the day, started dating in 2002. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got engaged but then called off their 2003 wedding before remaining together, only to split for good in 2004. At the time, her engagement ring was widely discussed and for good reason: it was massive and cost a ton of money. Per The Blast, Affleck bought the 6.1 carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston for $2.5 million. Lopez reportedly returned the ring after they broke up for the final time.

The ring caught everyone's attention — even from other celebs. Per Billboard, Lopez said in 2019, "I met [Barbra Streisand] at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and she's really into diamonds, which I didn't know. He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever. I loved getting it, don't get me wrong. So, she came up to me, and like, she's heard of it. I'm like, 'Oh My God.' And she's like, 'Can I see your ring?' And she asked me about the ring, but then she asked me — and I thought it was so strange — about being famous, and how I handle it."

It is definitely a ring and an engagement to remember. But if we'll be seeing Bennifer ring remains to be seen...