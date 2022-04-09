Jennifer Lopez Finally Confirms The News We've All Been Waiting For

It's time to drool over that rock that she's got — she's still "Jenny from the block," and she's going to give an engagement with Ben Affleck another shot. On April 8, Jennifer Lopez took to Twitter to tease in a video that she had a "major announcement" to make, but she didn't reveal exactly what that surprise was. Instead, the beaming and teary-eyed singer said, "I have a really exciting and special story to share."

Lopez's tweet included a link to her website OntheJLo, where fans were asked to share their email addresses to get the scoop. The only other hints that the entertainer dropped was the delighted little giggle she couldn't seem to hold back while addressing the camera — oh, and the not-so-subtle addition of a ring emoji to her Twitter handle. The suspense was absolutely killing us, but while we waited for an update, we sniffed out some other clues about her big news, like the photos that TMZ shared of Lopez wearing a massive diamond ring while she and her daughter, Emme, browsed a furniture store on April 4. It was on that telltale finger, but Lopez seemingly tried to hide the sparkler's stone when she realized that the paparazzi were photographing her.

So is Lopez really engaged? All signs are pointing to...yes!