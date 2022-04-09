Jennifer Lopez Finally Confirms The News We've All Been Waiting For
It's time to drool over that rock that she's got — she's still "Jenny from the block," and she's going to give an engagement with Ben Affleck another shot. On April 8, Jennifer Lopez took to Twitter to tease in a video that she had a "major announcement" to make, but she didn't reveal exactly what that surprise was. Instead, the beaming and teary-eyed singer said, "I have a really exciting and special story to share."
Lopez's tweet included a link to her website OntheJLo, where fans were asked to share their email addresses to get the scoop. The only other hints that the entertainer dropped was the delighted little giggle she couldn't seem to hold back while addressing the camera — oh, and the not-so-subtle addition of a ring emoji to her Twitter handle. The suspense was absolutely killing us, but while we waited for an update, we sniffed out some other clues about her big news, like the photos that TMZ shared of Lopez wearing a massive diamond ring while she and her daughter, Emme, browsed a furniture store on April 4. It was on that telltale finger, but Lopez seemingly tried to hide the sparkler's stone when she realized that the paparazzi were photographing her.
So is Lopez really engaged? All signs are pointing to...yes!
Jennifer Lopez got her happy ending
In the surprise video Jennifer Lopez shared to OntheJLo, she rocks a unique ring with a lime green stone that appears to be sandwiched between two smaller diamonds. "You're perfect," she says in the emotional clip, per E! News. Green is important to the singer, as she explained in her newsletter. "I always say the color green say is my lucky color," she wrote. "Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green." She added, "It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realized there are no coincidences."
Lopez's sister, Lynda, couldn't contain her excitement, sharing a still of the video alongside the caption, "So this happened." She also tagged Ben Affleck in the Instagram Story. Speaking of Affleck, he has yet to confirm the news, but he's not very active on social media.
Traveling back in time a bit, the bling Affleck picked out for Lopez when they got engaged in 2002 was a Harry Winston design that was then-estimated to be worth around $1.2 million, per Hollywood Life. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen," Lopez told Diane Sawyer at the time about the pink diamond. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" Clearly, Affleck's thought process hasn't changed.