Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Make First Joint Red Carpet Appearance Since The Oscars Drama

Following the whole 2022 Oscars fiasco, Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have kept a fairly low-profile. To briefly recap, in March 2022, Will and Jada were in the audience at the Oscars when comedian Chris Rock took to the stage to present an award for Best Documentary Feature. Before doing so, he cracked a joke about Jada's appearance, stating she could possibly star in a sequel to "G.I. Jane" due to her bald head.

Per People, Jada has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia. While Will could be seen laughing originally, it was clear by Jada's initial reaction that she was upset by the joke. As a result, Will got out of his seat, walked directly up to Rock, and slapped him across the face. When returning to his chair, Will repeatedly shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth." Since the award show aired live on television, viewers instantly reacted and were shocked by the unexpected incident. As noted by BBC, the "Fresh Prince" actor has been banned by the award show for 10 years.

In an interview on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," Will described the night as "horrific" and expressed that he "lost it." Following the incident, Will and Jada chose not to attend any red carpet events for months. However, in November 2022, they resurfaced for Will's latest movie premiere.