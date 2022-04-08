Academy Slaps Will Smith With Long-Term Ban For Oscars Incident

On April 8, the Academy said its board of governors would ban Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year," Academy President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement, announcing the ban. "However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage." They added that Smith's ban "is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy."

Prior to the announcement, the academy had been under fire for allowing Smith to remain in his seat after he struck Rock, which Rubin and Hudson also apologized for in their statement. Meanwhile, a source told Hollywood Life that Rock is still shaken over the incident and has no plans to forgive Smith.