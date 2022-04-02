What We Know About Will Smith's Resignation From The Academy Following Oscar's Slap

Rather than wait around to let the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Board of Governors decide whether he should be allowed to remain a member, Will Smith chose his own fate by announcing his resignation from the organization, as reported by Deadline.

The move came in the wake of allegations that the Academy lied about asking Will to leave the Oscars ceremony on March 27 after he slapped comedian Chris Rock. Instead of being escorted out by security, Will was allowed to remain at the event and later won the best actor award for his role in "King Richard." He apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech and on Instagram, where he also wrote, "A joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally." Rock had joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, and she has confessed that her hair loss caused by alopecia is a sensitive topic for her; on "Red Table Talk," she spoke about struggling with the possibility of no longer "having the choice to have hair or not." A source later told TMZ that Rock didn't know Jada had alopecia.

The Academy told AP that after Will slapped Rock, he "was asked to leave the ceremony and refused," but insiders who spoke to TMZ claimed that this never happened. Instead, the Academy waited to take action, and preemptively resigning from the organization might not spare Will from facing further consequences.