Did Chris Rock Know Jada Pinkett Smith Has Alopecia?

Jada Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis, describing the terrifying experience of pulling out clumps of her hair in the shower on "Red Table Talk" back in 2018. She's also been open about how difficult and emotional it has been to deal with the hair loss condition, and why it eventually led to her decision to keep her head totally shaved. That's why when Chris Rock joked about her shaved head by comparing her to G.I. Jane at the Oscars, fans on social media and elsewhere were divided as to whether her husband Will Smith was in the right or not to smack the comedian in the face on stage.

It's never cool to mock someone for their appearance or health condition, obviously, but it might change things a little bit if Rock wasn't aware of the fact that Jada has alopecia. Because if he didn't know about the autoimmune disorder, maybe he thought he was just poking fun at her fashion choice.