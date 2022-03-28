Why Will Smith Was Mad At Chris Rock Before The Oscars Even Started

Will Smith had a huge night at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. The actor — who was a leading Oscar contender for his performance as Richard Williams in the 2021 film, "King Richard" — had a night filled with victory and turmoil.

Will found himself in a world of chaos after slapping comedian Chris Rock, following a joke he made at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. Rock quipped, "Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it." The joke seemingly amused Will, who smiled following the comment, while Jada appeared noticeably bothered by the remark. The "Fresh Prince" star then rushed to the stage and slapped Rock — who was presenting the award for Best Documentary. Following the slap, Will returned to his seat while Rock appeared stunned on stage. "Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me," Rock exclaimed. Will, who had returned to his seat yelled in response, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!"

However, fans may be surprised to learn that the incident at the 2022 Oscars ceremony isn't the first time Will Smith and Chris Rock have fallen into conflict.