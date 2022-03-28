The Interview That Has Come Back To Haunt Will Smith

Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars has fans seeing the beloved actor in a new way. When Rock, a presenter at the ceremony, cracked a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the "King Richard" actor interrupted the show to smack Rock on stage — an unscripted move that no one saw coming. Will appeared to be defending Jada's honor as Rock ridiculed her baldness, which is brought on by her struggle with alopecia, per CNN. "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth," Will shouted at Rock.

Many have deemed Will's now-viral slap of Rock as a long time coming, after the comedian took a shot at Jada at the same awards show in 2016. Then-host Rock clowned Jada for openly boycotting the ceremony that year. "Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties," he said, per Entertainment Tonight. "I wasn't invited." An insider told People that harsh feelings lingered ahead of the March 27 show after Rock's 2016 joke, sharing, "Will was still mad about that."

Things clearly came to a head when Will made things physical during the event, where he later won the Oscar for best actor. "I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said during his acceptance speech, later adding, "I hope the Academy invites me back." In the aftermath of the shocking Oscars slap, an old interview has resurfaced that shows Will lashing out in an eerily similar way.