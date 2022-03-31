Rumors About The Academy's Response To Will Smith Just Got Even More Complicated

When "King Richard" star and best actor Oscar winner Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on March 27 during the live Academy Awards broadcast, not only did it shock and confuse viewers at home, it also garnered huge reactions from those inside the Dolby Theatre. The day after, video and photo images emerged, reportedly from the commercial breaks, that showed several high-profile celebs like fellow Oscar-nominee Denzel Washington taking Smith under his arm to offer some sage advice, and also put his arm around wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Actor and director Tyler Perry and "Nightmare Alley" star Bradley Cooper were also seen talking to Smith.

According to video taken by Variety's Ramin Setoodeh, who was seated in the balcony, Smith's publicist came to speak with him during the commercial break as well, although it is unknown what was said. On March 30, the Academy released a statement, claiming that they asked Smith to leave the theater, which they say he refused to do, per BuzzFeed News. The statement also lamented how the Academy handled the event, writing, "... we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

Now, reports are emerging that the Academy's assertion that they asked "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star to leave is a lie, and several sources close to the situation have offered what they say really happened behind the scenes.