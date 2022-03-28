Fans Can't Stop Praising Denzel Washington For His Handling Of The Will Smith Chris Rock Scandal

It turns out that the "La La Land"/"Moonlight" mixup only got a short-lived tenure as the most bananas Oscars moment in history. During the March 27 broadcast of the 2022 Academy Awards, Will Smith got on stage and smacked Chris Rock across the face after the comedian made an ill-advised joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head — a result of her alopecia — thereby taking its place in history as one of the wildest things to happen during the live telecast. But, for all the ensuing hullabaloo, anger, and tears, there were also moments of grace. One such moment that fans on Twitter still can't stop talking about is Denzel Washington's reaction.

You would not have seen Washington offering Smith comfort and council during the commercial break if you were watching the live show, but Smith referenced the veteran actor's wise words during his acceptance speech for Best Actor for "King Richard." In his remarks, Smith said Washington told him, "At your highest moment be careful because that's when the devil comes for you."