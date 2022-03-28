Will Smith's Oscars Acceptance Speech May Have Just Ruined His Career

Unless you've been living under a rock you're probably well aware by now of the deeply inappropriate slap heard 'round the world at the 2022 Oscars, but if not here's the cliff's notes version.

Mere moments after comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head wherein he insinuated that she would be starring in "G.I. Jane 2," actor Will Smith promptly hopped on the stage and struck Rock in the face. Afterward, it's reported that the "King Richard" star could be seen back in his chair mouthing the words, "Keep my wife's name out of your [expletive] mouth," per BBC News. Alas, that was only the very tip of the iceberg. Strangely enough, shortly after Will's violent outburst, he was invited back up on stage to receive an award for Best Actor. "I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Smith said without acknowledging his victim directly, per Variety. "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams," Smith awkwardly joked before eventually making a desperate plea to the powers that be at the awards show. "Thank you. I hope the Academy invites me back."

So could it be that Will has been permanently 86'd from the Academy Awards ceremony? And worse — is it possible that his career might be ruined by the incident forever? The answers just might surprise you.