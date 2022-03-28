How Celebs Reportedly Reacted To Will Smith's Controversial Slap At The Oscars

During the commercial break after the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock, Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, who was up against Smith for the Best Actor trophy, took the "King Richard" star aside, wrapped an arm around him, and gently spoke to him. The video of this moment was captured by The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, who posted it to Twitter. The clip shows both Washington and Tyler Perry brushing off Smith's shoulders. Smith later acknowledged Washington in his acceptance speech, revealing the "Training Day" star said to him, "At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you." Rebecca Ford of Vanity Fair also tweeted seeing Washington kneel before Jada Pinkett Smith and putting an arm around her. Bradley Cooper was also spotted hugging Will during the commercial break.

Sean "P Diddy" Combs didn't get to have a backstage chat because he was the next presenter after the altercation, so he used his time at the podium to call for love. "Will and Chris, we're going to solve this like family," he said, per Vanity Fair. "Right now we're moving on with love."

But we can all agree that Oscar-winning actors Nicole Kidman's reaction, coupled with Lupita Nyong'o's reaction, were probably the two most relatable. Kidman was photographed nearly jumping out of her front-row seat, her mouth agape with horror, while Nyong'o's was one of pure, "WTF?" Honestly, these two were all of us in that moment.