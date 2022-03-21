Amy Schumer's Idea That Oscar Producers Completely Rejected
Amy Schumer is one busy lady! As fans know, the "Trainwreck" star is set to host her first Oscars, and there are many people who are ecstatic about it. Schumer is one of the hottest comedians in the industry, and her fans love her ability just to say what's on her mind. The actor has a full plate, and aside from hosting the Oscars, she's been promoting her new Hulu series, "Life & Beth." According to IMDb, Schumer plays the role of Beth, a woman who has some unexpected things in her life pop up, causing her to have flashbacks of her teenage years. It's loosely based on her real life.
To make the show even better, Michael Cera, who starred in two classics, "Superbad" and "Juno" plays the role of Schumer's significant other. In a March interview with Glamour, Schumer raved about how Cera and how great he is. "I can't think of anybody more perfect for this role. I think he's such an amazing actor and so funny and has that rare thing of some performers where the second you see them, you just love them," she shared. "It's a thing you can't teach or create."
There's no doubt that Schumer is great at complimenting people who she stars with, including in real-life comedy. Schumer is set to host the Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and we think it will be a night to remember — but there's at least one thing producers won't let her do.
Producers nix Amy Schumer's idea for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appear on show
Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall will host the 2022 Oscars. The all-female ensemble screams "Girl power," but Schumer wants to make the evening about more than just Hollywood. During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actor shared an idea she had for the Oscars — getting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appear virtually. "I actually pitched; I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars," she said, per ET Canada. "I am not afraid to go there... but it's not me producing the Oscars," she told Barrymore, seemingly pretty bummed that it didn't get approved.
Schumer also touched on the pressures of the show. "I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, 'This is a vacation, let people forget we just want to have this night,' but it is like well we have so many eyes and ears on this show," she said.
The star had a more lighthearted interview about her Oscar-hosting gig with the ladies on "The View," per Entertainment Weekly. She joked that since everyone is just coming out of quarantine, she's been dying to work, and she may have a couple of zingers to throw out. However, the comedian also joked that her lawyer wouldn't approve half of what she wanted to joke about.