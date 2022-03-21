Amy Schumer's Idea That Oscar Producers Completely Rejected

Amy Schumer is one busy lady! As fans know, the "Trainwreck" star is set to host her first Oscars, and there are many people who are ecstatic about it. Schumer is one of the hottest comedians in the industry, and her fans love her ability just to say what's on her mind. The actor has a full plate, and aside from hosting the Oscars, she's been promoting her new Hulu series, "Life & Beth." According to IMDb, Schumer plays the role of Beth, a woman who has some unexpected things in her life pop up, causing her to have flashbacks of her teenage years. It's loosely based on her real life.

To make the show even better, Michael Cera, who starred in two classics, "Superbad" and "Juno" plays the role of Schumer's significant other. In a March interview with Glamour, Schumer raved about how Cera and how great he is. "I can't think of anybody more perfect for this role. I think he's such an amazing actor and so funny and has that rare thing of some performers where the second you see them, you just love them," she shared. "It's a thing you can't teach or create."

There's no doubt that Schumer is great at complimenting people who she stars with, including in real-life comedy. Schumer is set to host the Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and we think it will be a night to remember — but there's at least one thing producers won't let her do.