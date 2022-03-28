Cher's Reason For Missing The Will Smith Oscars Drama Is Hilariously On Brand

Every year, the Oscars are always a big discussion point amongst fans and critics. However, it seems this year Will Smith and Chris Rock stole the show for a totally unexpected reason.

Before presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, Rock made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her bald head, stating she could possibly star in a sequel to "G.I. Jane" in the near future. Despite Jada looking beautiful in a look many people choose to rock, the "Girls Trip" actor had previously been open about having alopecia for many years, according to People. After Rock cracked the joke, Will was seen laughing with some of the audience, while Jada looked unimpressed and rolled her eyes. Before we knew it, Will got out of his seat, walked directly up to Rock and slapped him across the face. After sitting down, Will appeared angry and repeatedly shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu***** mouth." Rock agreed he would and tried to tell Will it was only a joke on his part. Much to nobody's surprise, many were stunned by the candid moment.

The award show continued and shortly after, Will won the trophy for Best Actor for his role as King Richard in the movie of the same name, per The Telegraph. Millions tuned in to watch the 94th annual ceremony, but that did not stop music icon Cher from missing the most talked-about moment of the evening.