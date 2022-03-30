G.I. Jane Hairstylist Is Confused Over Jada Pinkett Smith's Response To Joke

As an increasing number of folks have come forward to condemn Will Smith's actions, many have overlooked Jada Pinkett Smith's response to the joke. Not Enzo Angileri, though. The Emmy-winning hairstylist has worked on nearly 40 films, including 1997's "G.I. Jane," creating Demi Moore's signature bald look. He's also the one who pushed Charlize Theron to shave her head for "Mad Max: Fury Road," even though he wasn't even working on that film. It's safe to say he loves a buzz cut on women and, as he told Page Six, he didn't get what all the Oscars fuss was about.

Angileri admitted that he didn't know Jada was living with alopecia, but still found her reaction unjustified — especially because of how flattering the short 'do is on her. "I thought she looked amazing, so regal," he gushed. "I have never seen her look more beautiful." Addressing Chris Rock's joke directly, he said he saw the humor in it and argued that it was "nothing to cause such a rolling of the eyes." Angileri also argued that if she had ignored the jab, Will wouldn't have gotten up on stage. The stylist concluded by condemning Will's reaction, calling it "completely unacceptable" and asking, "Don't we try to teach our kids not to raise their hands?" Jada, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram that she is here for "a season of healing," so perhaps even she agrees with Angileri at this point.