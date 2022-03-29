Will Smith Labeled A Hypocrite After Old Jokes Resurface

Will Smith is having an interesting week following his historic appearance at the 94th Academy Awards. The actor — who attended the ceremony alongside wife, Jada Pinkett Smith — made headlines after he stormed the stage during the ceremony and slapped comedian Chris Rock.

Rock, a seasoned comedian and former Oscars host, was on stage presenting the award for best documentary. During Rock's bit, the funnyman made a joke at Jada's expense, likening her shaved head to a movie character. "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock quipped, as the audience chuckled lightly. In response, Will then took the stage and slapped Rock before returning to his seat and yelling "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!"

The moment was quickly followed by another milestone for the actor, as minutes later, he won his first Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams in "King Richard." Will has since apologized for his actions, writing in a post on Instagram "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us." However, his apology is falling on deaf ears for some, as the actor is now receiving flack after a video resurfaced online of Will Smith making bald jokes.