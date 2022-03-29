Will Smith Labeled A Hypocrite After Old Jokes Resurface
Will Smith is having an interesting week following his historic appearance at the 94th Academy Awards. The actor — who attended the ceremony alongside wife, Jada Pinkett Smith — made headlines after he stormed the stage during the ceremony and slapped comedian Chris Rock.
Rock, a seasoned comedian and former Oscars host, was on stage presenting the award for best documentary. During Rock's bit, the funnyman made a joke at Jada's expense, likening her shaved head to a movie character. "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock quipped, as the audience chuckled lightly. In response, Will then took the stage and slapped Rock before returning to his seat and yelling "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!"
The moment was quickly followed by another milestone for the actor, as minutes later, he won his first Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams in "King Richard." Will has since apologized for his actions, writing in a post on Instagram "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us." However, his apology is falling on deaf ears for some, as the actor is now receiving flack after a video resurfaced online of Will Smith making bald jokes.
Will Smith has made similar jokes in the past
The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Academy Awards was arguably one of the biggest moments from the ceremony. Now Smith is under fire after a Twitter user unearthed a 1991 clip of him poking fun at a bald musician during an appearance on "The Arsenio Hall Show."
"Like, he has a rule — the bass player? He's got a rule: He's gotta wax his head every day. That's a rule!" Smith said about bassist John B. Williams. The remark, seemingly made in jest, was met with hesitant laughs from the audience. Prompting Smith to add, "Ah these are jokes, come on." The tweet attached to the video, claims that Williams suffers from Alopecia — the same condition that causes Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss — but Williams has yet to confirm the diagnosis, per Newsweek.
The incident has seemingly divided users on social media. Fans of Will appear to sympathize with the actor's frustration, while others have condemned his actions as a form of inexcusable violence. One fan tweeted, "Will Smith is a king for defending his wife idc ." While another suggested Smith should refocus his energy, writing, "That wasn't gallantry last night. That was narcissism."