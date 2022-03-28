Will Smith's Pre-Oscars Social Media Post Reads Completely Differently Now

Will Smith had the most memorable moment at the 2022 Academy Awards, and it had little to do with taking home the award for Best Actor. After Chris Rock made a joke about his wife's short hair, the "King Richard" star stormed the stage and slapped the comedian. "Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s*** outta me," an incredulous Rock said, per Us Weekly. "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!" the Hollywood A-lister screamed after returning to his seat. Not long after, Smith took the stage to accept his first ever Oscar for best actor. He was overcome with emotion as he referenced the incident with Rock in his acceptance speech. "Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father," Smith said, likening his outburst to his onscreen character. "But love will make you do crazy things," he added.

The infamous slap immediately went viral and sparked reaction from viewers and celebrities. "It was just a joke. Jokes are what Chris Rock does ... This was a mild joke for him. And i love GI Jane," Mia Farrow tweeted. "What you saw on TV was a guy with real issues. That's crazy, that's crazy when you can't contain yourself," Howard Stern said on "The Howard Stern Show" the next morning, per The Hollywood Reporter. Smith's son, Jaden Smith, even tweeted after the incident, "And That's How We Do It." The altercation has also completely recontextualized a post the best actor winner made just before arriving at the Oscars.