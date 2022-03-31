We Now Know Jada Pinkett Smith's Initial Reaction After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock
Has a slap ever been analyzed as much as the one that happened at the 2022 Oscars? The footage of Will Smith initially laughing after Chris Rock made a crack about Jada Pinkett Smith's buzzed hair contributed to the confusion over the incident, convincing some Twitter detectives that the moment Will stormed the stage was staged. But then Will won the Best Actor Oscar for "King Richard" and expressed regret over his actions in his acceptance speech.
However, his apology to Rock came later on Instagram, long after a large number of Hollywood's biggest stars had shared their own reactions to the slap. "Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," Zoë Kravitz wrote on Instagram. "It was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women," Jada's "Girls Trip" co-star Tiffany Haddish told People. Will and Jada's son, Jaden Smith, also appeared to side with his dad when he tweeted, "And That's How We Do It."
But what many viewers are likely curious about is what Jada herself thought about the incident. Aside from a cryptic Instagram post, she's been quiet about it so far, but an audience member at the Oscars filmed her initial reaction to the moment Will's hand made contact with Rock's face.
Jada Pinkett Smith's husband knows what it's like to be in Chris Rock's position
Right after Chris Rock cracked his "G.I. Jane" joke, which compared Demi Moore's infamous buzz cut in the movie with Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, cameras captured Jada rolling her eyes, while Will Smith chuckled. But her demeanor changed after Will smacked the comedian. A TikTok user shared a video clip filmed close to the couple that showed Jada laughing after Rock said, "Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me." After sitting back down, Will loudly cursed Rock out, but Jada kept her eyes mostly glued to the stage and appeared to laugh again when Rock tried to move past the incident by saying, "That was the greatest night in the history of television."
Will likely became enraged by Rock's joke about Jada's buzz cut because, as noted by People, she suffers from hair loss caused by alopecia. While Jada hasn't opened up about the incident, she did share an Instagram post that read, "This is a season for healing. And I'm here for it."
Interestingly, her husband knows what it feels like to be in Rock's position. In one of his "Storytime" videos, Will recalled getting punched in the face at school after one of his jokes angered a fellow student. Afterward, he made a promise to himself. "I would never do anything ... to rile up the darkest, dirtiest parts of people," he said.