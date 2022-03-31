We Now Know Jada Pinkett Smith's Initial Reaction After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Has a slap ever been analyzed as much as the one that happened at the 2022 Oscars? The footage of Will Smith initially laughing after Chris Rock made a crack about Jada Pinkett Smith's buzzed hair contributed to the confusion over the incident, convincing some Twitter detectives that the moment Will stormed the stage was staged. But then Will won the Best Actor Oscar for "King Richard" and expressed regret over his actions in his acceptance speech.

However, his apology to Rock came later on Instagram, long after a large number of Hollywood's biggest stars had shared their own reactions to the slap. "Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," Zoë Kravitz wrote on Instagram. "It was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women," Jada's "Girls Trip" co-star Tiffany Haddish told People. Will and Jada's son, Jaden Smith, also appeared to side with his dad when he tweeted, "And That's How We Do It."

But what many viewers are likely curious about is what Jada herself thought about the incident. Aside from a cryptic Instagram post, she's been quiet about it so far, but an audience member at the Oscars filmed her initial reaction to the moment Will's hand made contact with Rock's face.