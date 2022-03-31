Will Smith's Past Continues To Rear Its Ugly Head

As pretty much the whole world knows by now (unless you've literally been living under a rock, pun intended) Will Smith got into some seriously hot water on March 27 after he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. In case you're in need of a refresher, Rock made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, telling her he wanted to see her in the sequel to "G.I. Jane." Jada didn't seem to take the quip too well and was seen rolling her eyes, before Will stormed the stage, gave Rock quite the hand to cheek experience, sat back down, and yelled from his seat, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!" And, yes, it was just as intense as it sounds, leaving Rock noticeably flustered and shocked.

Smith has since publicly apologized for his behavior — twice. He first said sorry to the Academy and his peers while accepting the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "King Richard," before then saying sorry again on March 29 in a lengthy and impassioned Instagram post. That time, he actually mentioned Rock after noticeably leaving him out of his initial apology. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he wrote.

But as the apologies have hit the headlines, so has Will's eyebrow raising past.