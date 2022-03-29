A Resurfaced Clip Of Will Smith Interacting With A Young Fan Is Sure To Haunt Him
As pretty much everyone in the whole world knows by now, Will Smith caused quite the controversy at the 2022 Oscars on March 27 when he stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. The moment instantly became infamous and quickly inspired a slew of memes and GIFs on the internet, with pretty much every celebrity you could imagine also weighing in on the shocking moment.
Will has since apologize twice, first saying he was sorry shortly after the incident took place while accepting his Oscar for Best Actor, though he noticeably left out Rock's name from that apology. On March 28, the day after the altercation, Will — who could potentially lose his Oscar — offered a more formal apology on Instagram, writing, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."
Will's written apology followed a statement from The Academy which stated the group "condemns the actions" of the actor and had "started a formal review" into what happened. But while all that's still under investigation, more keeps on coming out that Will may wish had stayed buried on the internet.
Will taught a child how to movie slap
On March 29, footage resurfaced online of Will Smith actually teaching a young fan how to do the best fake slap. TMZ shared the clip, which went down during a press junket in November 2021 as Smith promoted the movie "King Richard" — the very same for which he won his first Oscar on March 27. The video showed Will asking the youngster, ironically named Chris, to come up on stage after he asked how Will fakes slaps in his movies. Will then demonstrated with the young fan as he pretended to slap him twice by asking him to turn his head while he careered his hand towards his face. Chris seemed pretty happy about his one on one time with the megastar, though we're guessing Will won't be too happy to see this clip pop back up right after an awkward interview also came back to haunt him.
As for the aftermath of the Oscars incident, Rock has declined to press charges, while rumors have been swirling about what really pushed the former "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star to turn to violence. A source alleged to People that the actor was supposedly "still mad" at Rock after he made a joke at the 2016 Oscars about Jada Pinkett Smith boycotting the show. As of March 29, Rock doesn't appear to have publicly commented on the incident beyond his shocked initial response on the stage.