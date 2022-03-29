A Resurfaced Clip Of Will Smith Interacting With A Young Fan Is Sure To Haunt Him

As pretty much everyone in the whole world knows by now, Will Smith caused quite the controversy at the 2022 Oscars on March 27 when he stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. The moment instantly became infamous and quickly inspired a slew of memes and GIFs on the internet, with pretty much every celebrity you could imagine also weighing in on the shocking moment.

Will has since apologize twice, first saying he was sorry shortly after the incident took place while accepting his Oscar for Best Actor, though he noticeably left out Rock's name from that apology. On March 28, the day after the altercation, Will — who could potentially lose his Oscar — offered a more formal apology on Instagram, writing, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Will's written apology followed a statement from The Academy which stated the group "condemns the actions" of the actor and had "started a formal review" into what happened. But while all that's still under investigation, more keeps on coming out that Will may wish had stayed buried on the internet.