The View Co-Hosts Have Strong Words About Will Smith And Chris Rock's Altercation
If you think the golden statues were the most popular part of the Academy Awards on March 27, think again. Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation is the moment everyone can't stop talking about.
It all started when Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will's wife. The joke began as seemingly harmless, with Rock saying (per People), "Jada, I love ya. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see ya." This was in reference to Jada's hair loss, which she has previously discussed as a result of her struggles with alopecia. However, she did not appear amused as cameras captured her eye roll. In a blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment, Will was seen walking up to the stage, where he suddenly slapped Rock in the face. He walked back to his seat as the Internet erupted.
More versions of the altercation made waves in cyberspace and it was discovered that Will said, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!," according to the People. Rock stayed put on stage as he said, "Wow, dude, it was a 'G.I. Jane' joke." Will would not back down as he fired back again, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!" Rock seemed determined to get the last word in, saying, "I'm going to, okay?" followed by, "That was the ... greatest night in the history of television."
Countless fans sounded off on Will's shocking outburst and "The View" co-hosts were no exception. The queens of discussing controversial topics spilled all the tea on the altercation and no stone was left unturned, with each co-host expressing different perspectives on the attack.
The View co-hosts condemned Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro wasted no time breaking down Will Smith and Chris Rock's shocking moment at the Academy Awards on the March 28 episode of "The View," hashing out their takes on the incident. Behar was the first to comment. "I think comedians are in danger everywhere," she said of Rock being attacked after making an edgy joke. Navarro didn't give comedian Rock a pass for his role in the incident. "It was a joke in very poor taste," she said. "That being said, nothing ... condones violence in this form. Nada."
Hostin took a much stronger stance and expressed that Smith should have apologized to Rock. "I was horrified for Chris Rock," she said. "He was slapped in front of millions of people internationally and he took the high road in his response. I think that Will was immature, I think he was childish and I think he was violent." Goldberg took a different stance and noted that Smith "snapped," adding, "I think it's remarkable and wonderful that Chris Rock did not take it to that other place it could have gone."
Many fans agreed with "The View" co-hosts' takes. "Sunny and Anna were spot on!" one viewer tweeted. "Will Smith got away with Something a kindergartener would be Punished for!!" With the Oscars moment taking the internet by storm, discussion about Smith's behavior surely won't be slowing anytime soon.