The View Co-Hosts Have Strong Words About Will Smith And Chris Rock's Altercation

If you think the golden statues were the most popular part of the Academy Awards on March 27, think again. Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation is the moment everyone can't stop talking about.

It all started when Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will's wife. The joke began as seemingly harmless, with Rock saying (per People), "Jada, I love ya. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see ya." This was in reference to Jada's hair loss, which she has previously discussed as a result of her struggles with alopecia. However, she did not appear amused as cameras captured her eye roll. In a blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment, Will was seen walking up to the stage, where he suddenly slapped Rock in the face. He walked back to his seat as the Internet erupted.

More versions of the altercation made waves in cyberspace and it was discovered that Will said, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!," according to the People. Rock stayed put on stage as he said, "Wow, dude, it was a 'G.I. Jane' joke." Will would not back down as he fired back again, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!" Rock seemed determined to get the last word in, saying, "I'm going to, okay?" followed by, "That was the ... greatest night in the history of television."

Countless fans sounded off on Will's shocking outburst and "The View" co-hosts were no exception. The queens of discussing controversial topics spilled all the tea on the altercation and no stone was left unturned, with each co-host expressing different perspectives on the attack.