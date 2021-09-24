The Real Reason Sunny Hostin And Ana Navarro Walked Off The View

Vice President Kamala Harris was supposed to join the "Hot Topics" table on the September 24 episode of "The View," but no one would expect what happened within the first 20 minutes of the show. Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro left the table during a commercial break and when the show resumed, Joy Behar told the audience that both women tested positive for COVID-19. However, she didn't seem too worried, and said that it was "probably breakthrough cases because they're both vaccinated." Due to this disruption, Harris' appearance on the show was delayed because precautions needed to be taken for her safety.

When Harris was able to join Behar and Sara Haines, she made it a point to remind her fellow Americans that she believes getting the coronavirus vaccine is a good idea. "Listen, Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really do make all the difference. Because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalization or worse," she said, per CNN.

Prior to Harris' appearance, when the set was being disinfected, the two remaining co-hosts practiced their improv skills and took questions from the audience. Naturally, Behar had a lot to say, and revealed that being a mother is "much more difficult" than being on "The View." What else did Behar and Haines share with the audience? Keep reading for more details.