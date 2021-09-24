This Is How Kamala Harris Really Feels About The COVID-19 Vaccine
Vice President Kamala Harris did not have a typical visit to "The View" on September 24; both Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro walked off the stage due to positive COVID-19 tests.
But the show must go on, and it did. Harris eventually appeared remotely around 11:50 a.m. ET, and co-host Joy Behar noted they "did everything we could to make sure that you were safe [because] we value you so much." Harris appreciated her kind words, saying, "Well, thank you, Joy, and to everyone and listen ... Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated, and vaccines really make all the difference [because] otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse."
Behar then dove right in and asked Harris if it was time to get tougher with vaccine mandates. Keep reading to see what Harris had to say.
Kamala Harris gets candid on the COVID-19 vaccine
Although Vice President Kamala Harris only had 10 minutes to speak on the September 24 episode of "The View," she made them count. Co-host Joy Behar wasted no time asking her about the COVID-19 vaccine and where the United States is with the coronavirus pandemic.
Harris remained unflappable: "I mean, look here's how I feel about it," she began. "People gotta be responsible, you know, I've been watching with heartache the videos of people who are in an ICU bed who did not get vaccinated pleading with their family members, 'Please get vaccinated.' You know, when I think of it in the context of any one of us who have had the awful experience of holding the hand of a loved one who is in an ICU bed or is near death, don't put your families through that. The vaccine is free, it is safe, and it will save your life. So folks just need to get vaccinated."
Twitter was aflame with mixed reactions after the show. One fan was not pleased with the condensed interview as they wrote, "Why the HELL did you not just reschedule @VP less then 15 minutes is not an interview @TheView @WhoopiGoldberg @JoyVBehar @sarahaines @sunny @ananavarro #TheView S**t happens so reschedule." Another praised how Joy Behar stepped in, writing, "#TheView was so incredibly chaotic this morning, but Joy really held it down! Wow!" It seems like this episode of "The View" will go down in history.