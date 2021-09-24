This Is How Kamala Harris Really Feels About The COVID-19 Vaccine

Vice President Kamala Harris did not have a typical visit to "The View" on September 24; both Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro walked off the stage due to positive COVID-19 tests.

But the show must go on, and it did. Harris eventually appeared remotely around 11:50 a.m. ET, and co-host Joy Behar noted they "did everything we could to make sure that you were safe [because] we value you so much." Harris appreciated her kind words, saying, "Well, thank you, Joy, and to everyone and listen ... Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated, and vaccines really make all the difference [because] otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse."

Behar then dove right in and asked Harris if it was time to get tougher with vaccine mandates. Keep reading to see what Harris had to say.