Ana Navarro Has Some Strong Words For Ivanka Trump On The View

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro held nothing back when digging into Ivanka Trump on the July 16 episode of the show. Before she slammed Ivanka, the co-hosts were discussing the multiple new books being released that reveal shocking new allegations about former President Donald Trump and his presidency, such as Ivanka warning her father not to take his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani's, advice, per Mercury News.

"I've also been struck by how some people are trying to rewrite history and going on rehab tours. Mainly Ivanka Trump who, through anonymous sources, we've learned was telling her dad not to believe Giuliani and was giving him all sorts of advice," she started. "Look, you know, to Ivanka, I've just got one message to say: Too little, too late girl. Too little, too late. You were part of that complicity for four years. You and your husband enriched yourselves while working in the White House for four years. There's nothing you can do right now to erase the stain of having been part of the worst administration in American history," she slammed.

Viewers may assume that Navarro's harsh words about Ivanka and her father's presidency may have upset co-host and Republican Meghan McCain, but she seemed unbothered by the remarks. Here's why.