Zoe Saldana Has Conflicting Feelings About The Biggest Films Of Her Career

Actor Zoe Saldana has starred in some of the biggest blockbuster hits in movie history, gracing the silver screen in "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Guardians of the Galaxy," the rebooted "Star Trek" movies, and of course, "Avatar." Now that the much-anticipated, long-awaited sequel to the 2009 juggernaut — entitled "'Avatar: The Way of Water" — is definitely hitting cinemas on December 16, Saldana, who plays Neytiri in the franchise, has spoken about her "Avatar" journey from then to now.

"I'm still processing. It's very emotional," she told Jimmy Fallon during a "Tonight Show" appearance on November 29. She revealed that watching the sequel for the first time made the tears flow. "I'm surprised my eyelashes stayed on. I was like sobbing." She then gave fans a hint about the plot of the sequel that no one saw coming. Prepare yourselves for a major spoiler. "It's about water!" she laughed. Color us shocked (and of course, color us blue).

Despite the flood of emotions, Saldana has revealed that, when it comes to her career development, "Avatar," "Star Trek," and the like have made her feel a bit "stuck."