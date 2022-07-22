Why Zoe Saldana Had A Bad Experience Filming Pirates Of The Caribbean

Despite the glitz and the glamor associated with the job, being an actor is hard. Even today's most renowned stars have admitted to almost quitting Hollywood altogether, especially after going through unfortunate experiences on set.

For instance, "The Fast and the Furious" star Michelle Rodriguez almost walked away from the franchise after her character Letty was initially written to be involved in a love triangle with Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner. "[The filmmakers] just followed the format without thinking about the reality of it. Is it realistic for a Latin girl who's with the alpha-est of the alpha males to cheat on him with the cute boy? I had to put my foot down," she told Daily Beast in a 2015 interview. "I basically cried and said, 'I'm going to quit' and, 'Don't sue me, please — I'm sorry, but I can't do this in front of millions of people.'"

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo almost turned his back on "13 Going On 30" because he hated the scene where they had to dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller." "[Jennifer Garner] had to drag me onto the dance floor," Ruffalo told Fox 5. "It took me six hours to learn what she learned in about six minutes. She was so good at dancing and I was so bad," he recalled. "I almost quit the movie."

But there are also times when actors are pushed to the brink of quitting because of a hostile work environment. Such was the case with Zoe Saldana on "Pirates of the Caribbean."