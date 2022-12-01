Teresa Giudice's Latest Radio Interview Went Left Quickly

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" fans know not to get on Teresa Giudice's bad side. Since Season 1, the fiery reality star showed that she can get pretty hot when provoked and became known for flipping tables on people. One of Giudice's sore points is mentioning her prison time, as Jackie Goldschneider learned in Season 9 (via Page Six). After Giudice argued that Melissa Gorga should force Joe Gorga to spend more time with their family, Goldschneider jumped in with, "With all due respect, do you really feel like your husband would be in jail right now if you could control what he did?"

The former attorney's comment caused Giudice to see red and she later said, "How dare she throw it in my face that my husband's away. Who the f*** does this b**** think she is?" Not one to forget a snub, Giudice started a rumor in a later season that Goldschneider's husband was cheating on her (via People).

It seems not everyone knows that Giudice doesn't like talking about her time "away" and when it was brought up in a November 2022 interview, the housewife gave the radio hosts a piece of her mind.