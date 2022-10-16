BravoCon 2022: Teresa Giudice Shades Joe And Melissa Gorga For Skipping Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice isn't exactly the poster child for Zen. So it was inevitable when her brother and his wife nixed her nuptials, she was table-flipping furious. It didn't help when the real reason Joe and Melissa Gorga bailed on Giudice's wedding was revealed. Per Page Six, despite being invited to Giudice's big, fat East Brunswick wedding to Luis Ruelas, they opted to chillax on the Jersey Shore instead. Months later, Giudice is still throwing shade at them, which is better than throwing "fabellinis," at least.

Somehow, wherever Giudice goes, the drama follows. In fact, she's usually either causing it or right in the middle of it. A significant source of histrionics is Giudice's relationship with Melissa. The two have always had a contentious and rocky relationship, with Joe catching heat from Giudice for defending his wife. ScreenRant reports that the Gorgas accused Giudice of "being jealous of their happy marriage." Meanwhile, Giudice regularly blames Melissa for controlling Joe and instrumenting the fights between her and her brother.

So, nobody believed Giudice when she insisted it was no biggie that Joe and Melissa skipped out on her big day. "I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren't coming. I'm totally fine with it," Giudice claimed on her "Namaste B&tches" podcast, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I'm all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there," she added. Yet at BravoCon 2022, Giudice continued shading Joe and Melissa for boycotting her marriage — not that she cared, of course.